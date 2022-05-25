Romania’s largest solar project for self-consumption

Engie built this PV plant in southern France

Engie Romania, the Romanian unit of French energy group Engie, is building an 8.6 MW ground-mounted PV plant at a glass factory owned by Saint-Gobain Romania in Călărași, in the Muntenia region, southeastern Romania.

The solar facility, which is Romania’s first and largest project developed for pure self-consumption, will exclusively power the operations of the factory and cover around 20% of its electricity demand.

“In a dynamic and volatile energy market, the production of electricity from renewable sources on the customer’s site is a sustainable solution, which provides predictability on costs and, at the same time, a significant reduction in the carbon footprint,” Engie said.



The Romanian government introduced new rules for bilateral power purchase agreements last year.