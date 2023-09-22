Runergy releases new n-type solar module series

Runergy, a solar module manufacturer established in China in 2013, introduced a series of solar module lines at the RE+ conference in Las Vegas. The company displayed both n-type and traditional PERC cell technology.

Among the new modules displayed was a 54 half-cell n-type module with a full black aesthetic designed for rooftop applications. The module is a small, lightweight format that carries 425 W of maximum output power.

The new module, HY-DH108N8B, sports a 22% efficiency rating. It measures 152 cm x 114 cm x 3 cm and weighs 24 kg. The module has an 80% bifaciality rating.

The company also introduced two N-type modules with 72 and 78 half cells, designed for ground mounted projects and tracker systems. These modules carry between 560 W to 625 W of maximum output power and carry a 22.6% efficiency rating. Full specifications can be found here.

Popular content

The 72 cell modules received an “Overall Highest Achiever” designation from the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC). Read more about module evaluation and testing from RETC’s PV Module Index.

All the new modules come with a 15-year product warranty, a 30-year linear power warranty, and have protection for 1% degradation in the first year, and 0.4% in subsequent years.

In addition to releasing a new series of modules, the company inked strategic partnerships at RE+. Hyperion, the high-end brand of Runergy, signed a strategic agreement with Nanosun to enter markets like Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. It also entered an agreement with Grape Solar, focusing on the U.S. market.