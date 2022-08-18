Russian Spacewalk Ends Early After Battery Power Issue on Spacesuit

Russian flight controllers instructed Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev and Flight Engineer Denis Matveev, both of Roscosmos, to end the August 17 spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS) due to a battery power issue on Artemyev’s Orlan spacesuit.

During the spacewalk, the two cosmonauts completed the installation of two cameras on the European robotic arm before Artemyev’s Orlan spacesuit began showing abnormal battery readings. Mission Control-Moscow instructed Artemyev to return to the Poisk airlock to connect to the space station’s power supply. Cosmonaut Sergey Korsakov, who is inside the station, is placing the European robotic arm in a safe configuration, and Matveev has just returned to the Poisk airlock. The spacewalking duo was never in any danger during the operations.