RWE to build 220 MW battery storage facility in Germany

From pv magazine Germany

RWE has chosen two decommissioned lignite-fired and coal-fired power plants in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia as the locations for a new large-scale storage project. It said it wants to install 220 MW of battery storage capacity at both locations for around €140 million ($139.9 million). Construction is scheduled to start in 2023, and commissioning is planned for 2024.

RWE wants to use the storage capacity to stabilize the power grid. It said its new lithium-ion batteries can generate 220 MW over the course of an hour. It plans to virtually connect the storage facilities with its German power plants, so it is possible to optimally control the units, individually and as a group.

The site in the city of Hamm, Germany, will have 140 MW of battery power. It will occupy an area of ​​14,000 square meters. In the city of Neurath, another facility will have 80 MW of power over an area of ​​7,000 square meters.

RWE currently operates around 150 MW of battery storage systems. It is now working on new projects with outputs of 800 MW and capacities of 1,800 MWh. By 2030, RWE aims to install 3 GW of battery storage.