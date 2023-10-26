 Press "Enter" to skip to content

SaaS follow-on rounds see a slowdown, but it won’t last forever

By Bernice Clark on October 26, 2023

Global venture funding has been rather gloomy as of late, with data from Crunchbase showing that investments fell in Q3 despite a late-stage rebound led by large AI deals.

And the story’s no different for SaaS startups.

In May, net new SaaS sales came down from a spike in Q1 while churn worsened, spurred by reduced business-to-business budgets and higher borrowing costs. At the same time, extension rounds — an important indicator of a sector’s overall health — declined.

PitchBook data compiled for TechCrunch shows that U.S. VC follow-on activity in SaaS dropped from a high of $9.7 billion across 270 deals in March to a low of $1.5 billion across 131 deals in October. The decrease in deal count has been consistent: Each month since June, the total number of SaaS follow-on deals has dipped by around 10 to 40 deals month-to-month.

The caveat is that total SaaS extension deal value has been holding steady at between $1.5 billion and $2.9 billion from April to October. But that simply indicates that a smaller cohort of startups has been securing disproportionately larger extension rounds.

source: TechCrunch

Published in Technology

Bernice Clark
Bernice Clark

More from TechnologyMore posts in Technology »