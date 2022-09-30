Saft unveils new modular battery for time-shifting applications

Saft, a unit of TotalEnergies, has launched a new LFP battery storage system that is optimized for time-shifting applications.

Saft, a subsidiary of France’s TotalEnergies, has unveiled the new compact, modular Intensium Shift utility-scale energy storage system. The 3 MWh unit is a scalable building block suitable for storage projects up to gigawatt-hour scale and is designed for two to eight hours of energy-shifting applications.

The Intensium Shift measures 6.1 m x 2.9 m x 2.4 m and weighs 30.5 tons. It can operate at an ambient temperature range of -25 C to 55 C and features IP54 protection levels. The product comes with a standard product warranty of five years on the battery and two years on the balance of system components. Saft also offers extended product warranties of up to 15 years as well as performance guarantees over the project lifetime.

According to Saft, the 20-foot Intensium Shift outdoor containers can be installed with a 50% smaller system footprint compared to its previous solutions. They also reduce 50% of site-related activities and can be deployed more quickly. For instance, four groups of twin lineups with 48 I-Shift containers can provide a reliable 32MW/128 MWh four-hour energy storage system with lower land requirements and civil works’ needs, according to the company.

The new product uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells and has a design lifetime of up to 20 years. It is suitable for energy time-shifting, peaking and capacity support applications on transmission and distribution grids.

“The launch of I-Shift demonstrates Saft’s ability to innovate, fulfilling the needs of a growing energy storage market, as operators need flexible, cost-efficient, turnkey solutions for energy shifting,” said Hervé Amossé, Saft’s executive vice president for energy storage. “I-Shift’s innovative design, covered by eight new patents, includes improvements on thermal efficiency and ruggedness, with 30% more storage capacity.”

Intensium Shift systems will be delivered from Saft’s three energy storage manufacturing hubs in France, the United States, and China. The product will be available from mid-2023.