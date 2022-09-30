Saint-Gobain acquires stakes in Swiss BIPV manufacturer Megasol

From pv magazine France

Saint-Gobain, a French building materials suppliers, has announced a strategic partnership with Megasol, a Swiss building integrated-photovoltaics (BIPV) module manufacturer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Saint-Gobain has acquired a minority stake in Megasol’s BIPV module development and production business at its site in Deitingen, Switzerland.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, said Daniel Sägesser, a member of Megasol’s management board, in response to an inquiry from pv magazine. The closing of the transaction has already taken place.

The new investment strengthens Saint-Gobain’s status as a supplier of BIPV facade solutions, which is one of the fastest growing segments in facade construction, according to the French group.

Popular content

“Thanks to the aesthetic design of Megasol’s products and its fully customized and industrialized production, we are expanding the scope of our applications, enabling Saint-Gobain’s complete facade solutions to grow significantly,” said Patrick Maier, general manager of Saint-Gobain Switzerland.

In turn, Megasol will benefit from Saint-Gobain’s customer portfolio to expand its presence in Europe.

“With its sustainable construction strategy and extensive expertise in glass and building envelopes, as well as its global presence, Saint-Gobain is the perfect partner to rapidly develop our active solar building materials business,” said Markus Gisler, the CEO of Megasol.

In March, Megasol unveiled a bifacial solar module with a reported power conversion efficiency of 23.2%. In June, it launched a new in-roof system that purportedly can be used to deploy homogeneous, flush-fitting rooftop PV installations.