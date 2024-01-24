SAJ launches new microinverters with 4 MPPT channels

SAJ M2 microinverter

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/pc-112-1-600×419.png” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/pc-112-1.png”>

China’s SAJ has released a series of compact microinverters with four MPPT channels. The SAJ M2 line supports PV panels ranging in size from 400 W to 700 W and has a DC current input of 20 A.

“The four MPPT channels provide higher efficiency,” the company told pv magazine. “Each MPPT is dedicated to optimizing the performance of individual PV panels, ensuring that each operates at its best, even if shaded or oriented differently.”

All of the microinverters have a peak efficiency of 97%. The line includes four products that differ from each other in terms of their AC output power. The outputs are 1,800 VA, 2,000 VA, 2,200 VA and 2,250 VA.

“With this microinverter, users can utilize the full potential of their solar installations to generate more power to meet their energy needs and potentially even feed excess energy back to the grid to make a profit,” said the company.

Popular content

More according to its datasheet, all of the SAJ M2 microinverters measure 33.3 cm x 22.5 cm x 4 cm and weigh 5.8 kg. Their operating temperature is between -40 C and 65 C. The company offers a 12-year warranty on the products.

“It also allows for easy control and monitoring functions through the eSAJ Integrated Energy Management System (EMS),” the company said. “With real-time monitoring, remote control functions, and the ability to optimize energy consumption, users can stay informed and easily make adjustments wherever they are.”