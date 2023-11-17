Sam Altman ousted as OpenAI’s CEO

Sam Altman has been forced out of OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI. He’ll both leave the company’s board and step down as CEO.

In a post on OpenAI’s official blog, the company writes that Altman’s departure follows a “deliberative review process by the board” that concluded that Altman “wasn’t consistently candid in his communications” with other board members — “hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.”

“The board no longer has confidence in [Altman’s] ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the blog post reads.

The dramatic leadership change will also see Greg Brockman — who was a member of the team that co-founded OpenAI, as was Altman — step down as chairman of the board but remain as its president, reporting to OpenAI’s new interim CEO, Mira Murati. Murati was previously OpenAI’s chief technology officer.

It’s unclear what missteps Altman might’ve made — at present. But rest assured we’re keeping our ears to the ground for more information.

Developing…