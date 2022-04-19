Samsung is making a Pokémon phone because why not

Are you looking to buy a folding smart phone? Do you want it to be Pokémon-themed? And do you live in South Korea?

If all those stars are aligned just right, do we have some good news for you: Samsung is making a Pokémon Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

They somehow decided to not make this folding phone look like a Pokédex… a device that is wildly important within the Pokémon universe and, which, you know, folds. They did include a Pokédex-themed necklace pouch, which honestly just makes me a little more annoyed because it means they know the Pokédex is a thing.

Instead they’re shipping it with swappable back cases covered in plenty of Pikachus, plus some other accessories including a Popsocket-style Pokéball stand, a Pikachu tail keychain, and Pokémon-themed ringtones and wallpapers pre-loaded on the device. If you’re thinking it kinda seems like they just stuck a nearly year-old phone in a box with some Pokémon stuff and called it a day… based on what they’ve shown so far, I’d be inclined to agree.

As spotted by Engadget, it looks like Samsung will unveil more details on April 25th once the timer on this page expires.

One of those as-of-yet undisclosed details is the price… but considering that the standard Galaxy Z Flip 3 still goes for $1000 unlocked, I wouldn’t expect a limited edition run to go for less than that.