Samsung wheels out new silicon that turns cars into 5G-fuelled entertainment hubs

Samsung has wheeled out three new slabs of silicon for automotive applications.

The Exynos Auto V7 is intended to drive in-car infotainment systems. Eight Arm Cortex-A76 cores hum along at up to 1.5GHz, helped by 11 Arm Mali G76 GPU cores.

Samsung has dedicated three of the GPU cores to electronic instrument clusters. The remaining eight can be set to work driving up to four other displays, or processing input from a dozen cameras.

The Korean giant says the SoC also packs a neural processing unit to power “services such as virtual assistance that can process visual and audio data for face, speech or gesture recognition features”. If that’s not enough computing power for you, it also includes three HiFi 4 audio processors to make your tunes sound sweet. The chip can be paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x memory capable of shifting data at up to 68.3GB/sec.

The SoC is already in production and can be found in In-Car Application-Server version 3.1, which was developed by Samsung’s great Korean rival LG Electronics.

The Exynos Auto T5123 packs a 5G modem that can shift data 5.1Gbit/sec, plus a pair of Cortex-A55 CPU cores. The chip is all about communicating with cars, for telematics or to stream video calls and HD content into the cockpit.

Another new product, the S2VPS01, is a power management integrated circuit designed to work alongside the Exynos Auto V9 and V7.

All three of the products have passed the tests required to make it onto the road – an environment in which standards are high because if computers crash so might a hunk of metal and plastic travelling at lethal speed. ®