Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup set for January 17 debut

Samsung’s mobile division ditched the big show unveils a while back. Gone, too, it seems are the days when the company would save its first big phone news of the year for the weeks leading up to Mobile World Congress.

The latest Unpacked event is set for January 17 — a week and change after the close of CES. If past is precedent (as it almost invariably is), we’ll be getting our first official look at Samsung’s new mobile flagship, the Galaxy S24.

Last year’s event, held at the beginning of February, ushered in three key versions of the S23, along with a handful of Galaxy Book laptops. This being Samsung, the handset leaks have been ongoing for a couple of months now.

Renders of the S24, S24+and the S24 Ultra don’t stray too far from their predecessors. Those devices are expected to sport 6.2-, 6.7- and 6.8-inch displays, respectively. The S24 and S24+ look to be sporting a trio of rear-facing cameras, while the Ultra bumps it up to a quartet, including the 200-megapixel sensor.

The Ultra also maintains much of the DNA the device inherited from the Galaxy Note line, including square edges and S Pen functionality. The ultra-premium model is also believed to be getting a titanium option, much like the iPhone 15 Pro Max before it.

In spite of apparently being among the first to be powered by Qualcomm’s more powerful and power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, leaked price sheets point at a lower price point in Europe, which could be good news for potential buyers everywhere.

This time out, the event is being held in the South Bay. It kicks off at 10 a.m. PT and will be available to stream here. If you want to reserve the device sight unseen up to January 16, Samsung will toss in a $50 “reserve credit” on preorders.