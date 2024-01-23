Samsung’s self-repair program now covers 50 devices, including foldables

Since launching its self-repair program in August 2022, Samsung has been aggressively adding new devices to the mix. Another upgrade this week brings the current offering up to 50 products (when you factor in variants like the Plus and Ultra), including smartphones, tablets, TVs, laptops, monitors, soundbars and even a projector.

There are 14 new devices in all, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Galaxy Book 2 series and the aforementioned projector, Freestyle 2.

The news also finds Samsung adding a number of different parts options, including speakers, the SIM tray, side key and volume buttons on Galaxy phones and tablets. That’s in addition to displays, charging ports and back glass. The Galaxy book line, meanwhile, is adding speaker and fan repairs to the list. On the TV/monitor side, users will be able to replace ports and various components, “which can be fixed with common tools like a Phillips-head screwdriver.”

Samsung is partnering with Encompass Supply Chain Solutions to offer a better deal on components. The company also has a multi-year partnership with DIY repair service, iFixit. Samsung’s approach is generally more in line with Google’s in terms of access to tools and parts.

Apple, meanwhile, has drawn criticism for so-called ‘parts-pairing,’ in which a component’s serial number is tied to the phone, making it more difficult – or even impossible – to use third-party components. The battle has been a sticking point for Oregon’s proposed right to repair bill, which builds on California’s recent legislation, while adding provisions to tamp down on parts pairing.