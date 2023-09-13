Sapphire Ventures is now managing all of CalSTR’s emerging manager portfolio

Sapphire Partners, the LP arm of enterprise software-focused VC Sapphire Ventures, announced this morning that, moving forward, it will be managing five funds with $1.4 billion in assets that are focused on emerging managers on behalf of the giant California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS). In fact, according to CalSTRS, which currently has a whopping $320 billion in assets under management, Sapphire is now exclusively in charge of the pension system’s bets on emerging managers.

It’s a big deal about which aspiring and newbie VCs should be aware, even as Sapphire has less money to invest (as of this moment) as it might seem from the news.

So what happened here? Invesco, an investing giant with tentacles in a range of assets, had made a range of bets on emerging managers as part of its work with CalSTRS. It wanted to get out of this particular line of business, so it sold its portfolio to Sapphire — which has long focused on part on emerging managers — at a discount that a Sapphire spokeswoman describes as “a de minimus amount for work previously done by Invesco.”

For its part, CalSTRS — which ran an independent process before selecting Sapphire — suggests it used Invesco’s decision to rethink its own approach to funding emerging managers. As Rob Ross, a private equity portfolio manager at CalSTRS, told Fortune in a related interview, “Standardizing one group to focus on venture—because it’s so specialized from an emerging manager standpoint—made a lot of sense for us.”

Much of the $1.4 billion in funds that Sapphire has taken control over has already been committed, but Sapphire says it anticipates investing $100 million per year over the next three or four years and that this capital does not need to be reinvested in the funds that Invesco had assembled.

Either way, Sapphire’s new partnership with CalSTRS makes it one of the largest and most active supporters of the emerging manager system in the venture world, augmenting Sapphire’s previous investments in earlier emerging funds, including Amplify, Data Collective, and Union Square Climate, the first climate fund created by USV. Indeed, the development boosts Sapphire’s assets under management to $3.6 billion.

Elizabeth (“Beezer”) Clarkson leads Sapphire’s fund investing business, told us last week that in the simplest terms, the move complements Sapphire’s existing business, which is to look for promising fund managers in the U.S., Europe and Israel.

Added Clarkson: “There is a lot of going out and sourcing and finding talent, not just sitting and waiting for it to come to you.”