Saudi Arabia identifies 1,200 sites for wind, solar projects

GIS map of Saudi Arabia’s potential solar irradiation

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Unbenannt.v1260-600×487.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Unbenannt.v1260-1200×974.jpg”>

The Saudi energy minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, has said that experts have identified 1,200 sites for the deployment of large-scale wind and solar projects across the country.

According to local media reports, the minister made the announcement at the Digital Government Forum in Riyadh. He said that the sites are spread across the country. Site identification was made through a geographical survey.

Researchers at King Abdulaziz University recently conducted a techno-economic analysis for utility-scale wind and solar plants in Saudi Arabia. They found that current tariffs make projects economically unviable.

The Saudi Power Procurement Co. (SPPC) recently launched the fifth round of the Saudi Arabian government’s National Renewable Energy Program (NREP).

Popular content

The Saudi Arabian government aims to generate 27.5 GW of renewable energy by 2030, the country’s leading solar lobby group said last year. This is a significant leap from the nation’s current installed capacity, which was estimated at 390 MW at the end of 2022, according to the International Renewable Energy Association (IRENA).

pv magazine and Solarabic have developed a new event in the Saudi energy landscape – SunRise Arabia Clean Energy Conference 2024 – that combines their long-term market expertise. The event will take place in Riyadh on Jan. 31. One of the event’s sessions will include a discussion about green hydrogen and large-scale electrolysis projects.