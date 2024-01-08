SAX Power unveils all-in-one battery inverter for home use

From pv magazine Germany

Germany-based SAX Power has released an all-in-one battery inverter. It said it offers an easier installation process.

The product features a lithium iron phosphate battery, with capacities ranging from 5.76 kWh to 17.28 kWh. It is suitable for new PV systems and retrofit installations. It can be plugged directly into secure sockets or connected to home power networks via a cable.

The company said field tests have shown that the integrated inverter ensures a conversion efficiency of 99%. To ensure operational safety, the cells are separated within 0.2 milliseconds after the safety voltage in the memory is switched off.