Scatec brings containerized solar-plus-storage system to Cameroon

Two projects in the northern region of the African nation are set to bring 36 MW of solar and 20 MW/19 MWh of storage online, with the first facilities due to start generating within days.

Norwegian renewables developer Scatec has announced plans for two solar-plus-storage projects in northern Cameroon.

The company’s containerized Release by Scatec system will be installed in Maroua, the regional capital of the nation’s Far North area, and in the city of Guider, near the border with Chad, where Scatec has also announced it will add solar capacity.

In Cameroon, the 36 MW of solar generation capacity and 20 MW/19 MWh of battery storage that will be added at the two sites will be leased to power company ENEO, which is controlled by London-based investor Actis and in which the Cameroon government holds a 44% stake.

Scatec said, in a press release about its latest African plans released yesterday, the International Finance Corp (IFC) private-sector arm of the World Bank would pay 10-20% of the total project costs for the two Cameroon sites. Scatec did not state the total costs nor the criteria which would determine how much the IFC will contribute.

Raymond Carlsen, chief executive of the clean power developer, said the shipping container based power systems would provide reliable electricity in a region where hydroelectricity supplies are being affected by drought.

The developer said power will start flowing from the first of its Release by Scatec installations “around year-end 2021,” with further phases leading up to completion of the projects by the middle of next year.

The company also said it will install 7.7 MWp of solar generation capacity across five mini-grids in Chad. Those networks, which Scatec said would supply power to 300,000 people in five provincial cities, will be up and running next year.

The solar plants are being installed for private Chadian power company ZIZ Energie, which is financed by the Energy Access Ventures fund backed by public money from the U.K., France, and the Netherlands; EU lender the European Investment Bank; the governments of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries; and French electrical business Schneider Electric.