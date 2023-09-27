Scatec switches on 30 MW of PV linked to 20MW/19MWh of storage in Cameroon

From pv magazine France

Norway-based renewable energy company Scatec has completed construction on two solar power plants coupled with battey storage in Maroua and Guider, in northern Cameroon.

The two facilities, with a combined 36 MW of PV capacity and 20 MW/19 MWh of storage, feature more than 44,800 bifacial solar panels on trackers, with an estimated annual production of 80 GWh. They were linked to the Northern Interconnected Network (NIN) in collaboration with Eneo Cameroun, the nation’s electricity company.

