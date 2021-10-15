Scatec to install up to 100 MW of green hydrogen capacity in Egypt

Norway’s Scatec has announced plans to team up with Fertiglobe and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt to build a green hydrogen plant in Ain Sokhna, Egypt. The electrolyzer will range in size from 50 MW to 100 MW.

The project, to be built under Scatec’s “Power to X” strategy, will make green hydrogen for use as feedstock for green ammonia production. For Egypt, the planned plant marks the country’s first attempt to turning itself into a regional green hydrogen hub.

“We see green hydrogen as a natural part of our strategy and the renewable ecosystem in the years to come,“ said Scatec CEO Raymond Carlsen.

Scatec will build, operate and own the plant, and will retain a majority stake in the project. It will sell the green hydrogen to a subsidiary of Fertiglobe, an an ammonia production venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and OCI.

“Fertiglobe is increasingly becoming an ideal springboard to capture the huge growth opportunities offered by the hydrogen economy,” said Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO of OCI.

Scatec aims to finalize its investment plans at some point in 2022. The plant is scheduled to being commercial operations in 2024, pending regulatory approvals and permission to pull renewable electricity from the grid. It noted that it plans to build new solar PV and wind power facilities in Egypt in the future to further support its hydrogen ambitions in the country.