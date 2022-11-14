Schüco warns of more solar modules with defective backsheets

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Schüco published a product safety warning last spring indicating that solar modules delivered between 2010 and 2012 could be affected by a technical defect related to the backsheets.

It has now extended this warning, as it has found the module defects caused by the faulty backsheets, which were sourced from various suppliers, in other module series delivered between 2010 and 2014.

“A certain type of polyamide backsheet from different manufacturers can develop fault patterns that can lead to cracks in the backsheet itself,” said the company. “As a result, the potential danger resulting from the error pattern depends on the material, the location and type of installation, and other factors.”

Popular content

It said that under certain weather and environmental conditions, there could even a risk of electric shock.

“From now on, parts of PV systems that may be defective due to the fault patterns in the backsheet described above must not be touched under any circumstances without the protective measures against electric shock,” it said.

It provides specific instructions on how to proceed if the solar modules are affected by the defect. Under no circumstances should the solar modules, plugs, wiring or parts of the substructure be touched without protective measures against electric shock, it said.