Scientists Discover Enzyme That Can Turn Poison Into Food

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology have uncovered how a methane-producing microbe thrives on toxic sulfite without becoming poisoned.

Methanogens are tiny organisms that generate methane in an oxygen-deprived environment. Their production of methane, such as in the digestive system of ruminants, plays a significant role in the global carbon cycle as methane is a highly potent greenhouse gas. However, methane can also serve as an energy source for heating homes.

A toxic base for growth

The object of the study now published in Nature Chemical Biology are two marine heat-loving methanogens: Methanothermococcus thermolithotrophicus (lives in geothermally heated sediments at around 65 °C) and Methanocaldococcus jannaschii (prefers deep-sea volcanos with around 85 °C).

They obtain their cellular energy by producing methane and receive sulfur for growth in form of sulfide, that is present in their environments.

While sulfide is a poison for most organisms, it is essential for methanogens and they can tolerate even high concentrations of it. However, their Achilles’ heel is the toxic and reactive sulfur compound sulfite, which destroys the enzyme needed to make methane.

In their environments, both investigated organisms are occasionally exposed to sulfite, for example, when oxygen enters and reacts with the reduced sulfide. Its partial oxidation results in the formation of sulfite, and thus the methanogens need to protect themselves. But how can they do this?

A molecular snapshot of the process

Marion Jespersen and Tristan Wagner from the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology in Bremen, Germany, together with Antonio Pierik from the University of Kaiserslautern, now provide a snapshot of the enzyme detoxifying the sulfite. This butterfly-shaped enzyme is known as the F420-dependent sulfite reductase or Fsr. It is capable of turning sulfite into sulfide – a safe source of sulfur that the methanogens require for growth.

In the current study, Jespersen and her colleagues describe how the enzyme works. "The enzyme traps the sulfite and directly reduces it to sulfide, which can be incorporated, for example, into amino acids

Amino acids are a set of organic compounds used to build proteins. There are about 500 naturally occurring known amino acids, though only 20 appear in the genetic code. Proteins consist of one or more chains of amino acids called polypeptides. The sequence of the amino acid chain causes the polypeptide to fold into a shape that is biologically active. The amino acid sequences of proteins are encoded in the genes. Nine proteinogenic amino acids are called "essential" for humans because they cannot be produced from other compounds by the human body and so must be taken in as food.

", Jespersen explains, "As a result, the methanogen doesn't get poisoned and even uses the product as its sulfur source. They turn poison into food!"

It sounds simple. But in fact, Jespersen and her colleagues found that they were dealing with a fascinating and complicated overlap. “There are two ways of sulfite reduction: dissimilatory and assimilatory”, Jespersen explains. “The organism under study uses an enzyme that is built like a dissimilatory one, but it uses an assimilatory mechanism. It combines the best of both worlds, one could say, at least for its living conditions.”

It is assumed that the enzymes from both the dissimilatory and the assimilatory pathways have evolved from one common ancestor. “Sulfite reductases are ancient enzymes that have a major impact on the global sulfur and carbon cycles”, adds Tristan Wagner, head of the Max Planck Research Group Microbial Metabolism at the Max Planck Institute in Bremen. “Our enzyme, the Fsr, is probably a snapshot of this ancient primordial enzyme, an exciting look back in evolution.”

Biotechnological applications in view

The Fsr not only opens up evolutionary implications but also allows us to better understand the fascinating world of marine microbes. Methanogens that can grow only on sulfite circumvent the need to use the dangerous sulfide, their usual sulfur substrate.

“This opens opportunities for safer biotechnological applications to study these important microorganisms. An optimal solution would be to find a methanogen that reduces sulfate, which is cheap, abundant, and a completely safe sulfur source”, says Wagner.

In fact, this methanogen already exists, it is Methanothermococcus thermolithotrophicus. The researchers hypothesized that Fsr orchestrates the last reaction of this sulfate reduction pathway because one of its intermediates would be sulfite.

“Our next challenge is to understand how it can transform sulfate to sulfite, to get a complete picture of the capabilities of these miracle microbes.”

Reference: “Structures of the sulfite detoxifying F420-dependent enzyme from Methanococcales” by Marion Jespersen, Antonio J. Pierik and Tristan Wagner, 19 January 2023, Nature Chemical Biology.

DOI: 10.1038/s41589-022-01232-y

