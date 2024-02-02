Scotland gives green light for 1.5 GW of battery storage

UK-based Alcemi says it has obtained planning permission for the construction of 1.5 GW of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Scotland, developed in partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

The Scottish Government Energy Consents Unit has given the go-ahead to London-based renewables company Alcemi and Danish investment firm CIP for the construction of two massive BESS projects.

The planning permission was granted to the 1 GW/2 GWh Rawhills Energy Storage facility in Coalburn, south of Glasgow, and the 500 MW/1,000 MWh Devilla Energy Storage site in Fife, north of Edinburgh.

According to Alcemi, CIP is expected to take a final investment decision for the two BESS projects later this year, with construction set to start shortly thereafter.

The two projects will support the transmission system by limiting network constraints and further enabling the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid.

“These projects will provide stability to the grid, limit network constraints, and are vital to maximising our offshore wind generation. They are a key component to ensuring renewable energy is transported across the country,” said Alcemi Development Director James Forster.

Popular content

Working closely with local authorities and stakeholders, both projects have undergone extensive environmental impact assessments, according to the developers. Environmental initiatives include tree and shrub planting and the creation of new habitats, which will enhance biodiversity across the sites.

The two projects were developed in collaboration with CIP through their Flagship Funds as part of Alcemi’s 4 GW energy storage portfolio deployed at key locations across the United Kingdom. Alcemi aims to develop at least eight large-scale transmission-connected storage and network support projects across Great Britain.

Another big battery project by Alcemi, the 500 MW/1,000 MWh Coalburn 1 installation, broke ground in December, following CIP’s final investment decision. Canadian Solar is supplying 1.7 GW (DC) of e-STORAGE lithium iron phosphate batteries for the project.