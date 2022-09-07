Scuba-diving veterans Suunto should be terrified of the Apple Watch Ultra

Apple has a long history of putting legacy businesses out of business, and it looks like dive computers are next. The company just announced that its newest watch can be used as a full-on Scuba diving watch. At $799, it is competitive with a lot of dive computers, price-wise, but it adds a ton of powerful functionality that hasn’t been available in a dive computer in the past.

It tracks depth, water temperature, and includes an upcoming app from Oceanic – who have their own range of dive computers – to help with the dive algorithms to ensure divers can track their nitrogen load and avoid decompression sickness in the process.

Story is updating