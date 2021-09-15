SDN opens heterojunction module factory in South Korea

SDN wants to produce 550 W panels at the new factory.

SDN Co Ltd, a South Korean provider of PV modules and marine propulsion systems, has unveiled a plan to build a new heterojunction solar module factory at its facility in Gwangju, in southwestern Korea.

In a filing with the Korean stock exchange, the company said the factory will have a capacity of up to 385 MW and will produce its GTG solar panel with a power output of 550 W, with no more technical or financial details being released.

Local media outlet mk.co.kr, owned by Maekyung Media Group, has also revealed that the panels will have an efficiency of 21.5% and that the total investment in the new facility will exceed KRW20 billion ($17 million). Furthermore, it reported that the new factory should begin manufacturing activity in March 2022.

The company is active in both the distributed generation and large scale project development business. It has developed several solar parks across Bulgaria, Japan and its home country. Its shipbuilding division supplies outboard motors for fishing and leisure boats.

Other Korean solar module manufacturers, including big players such as Hanwha Q Cells and Hyundai, have unveiled plans to increase module capacities in recent months to meet rising domestic demand.