Season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso’ will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 15

Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” officially has a premiere date at Apple TV+. The streaming service announced that the popular sports comedy will return on March 15. New episodes will be released weekly following the premiere.

The third season of the Emmy-winning series will consist of 12 episodes and the finale will be released on May 31. Apple TV+ has also released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming season.

As for what’s expected for the third season, Apple explains that “the newly promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt).”

Meanwhile, as Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home. Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency.

The second season of “Ted Lasso” broke records by becoming the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney).