SECI invites proposals for 1 GWh of battery energy storage systems

By Peter Moore on October 15, 2021

Solar Energy Corp. of India has released draft guidelines for a tender to set up standalone battery energy storage systems in India.

Solar Energy Corp.of India (SECI) has opened up proposals to set up pilot projects for standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) with an aggregate capacity of 1,000 MWh. 

It has already secured interest from prospective buyers and distribution companies across the country to use energy storage systems on a demand basis, suited to their requirements during peak and off-peak hours.

The draft guidelines and draft tender documents have been uploaded to the SECI site. The final tender document will be issued by SECI based on discussions with the prospective bidders on the draft guidelines and draft tender documents.

The selection of the battery storage system developers will be done through tariff-based global competitive bidding. SECI will enter into a battery storage purchase agreement with the successful bidders to provide energy storage facilities to SECI. The developers will set up the BESS on a build-own-operate-transfer basis.

