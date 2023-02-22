SEG Solar releases 580 W TOPCon solar modules with 22.45% efficiency

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/thumbnail_未标题-1-600×338.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/thumbnail_未标题-1-1200×675.jpg”>
SEG Solar has unveiled a new solar module based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology. The Yukon 144-cell modules feature M10 (182 mm) N-type TOPCon cells and are designed for ultra-large power stations, it said.
SEG Solar is offering four versions of the panels, with power outputs ranging from 565 W to 580 W. The efficiency ratings range from 21.87% to 22.45%. The open-circuit voltage is between 51.50 V and 52.10 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.89 A and 14.07 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.
The panels measure 2,268 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 32.0 kg. They also feature an IP68 enclosure and 2 mm semi-tempered glass. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.
Popular content
The new products come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0%. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.
The manufacturer currently produces its panels at factories in Vietnam and Indonesia.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine