SEG Solar releases 580 W TOPCon solar modules with 22.45% efficiency

Yukon solar panel

SEG Solar has unveiled a new solar module based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology. The Yukon 144-cell modules feature M10 (182 mm) N-type TOPCon cells and are designed for ultra-large power stations, it said.

SEG Solar is offering four versions of the panels, with power outputs ranging from 565 W to 580 W. The efficiency ratings range from 21.87% to 22.45%. The open-circuit voltage is between 51.50 V and 52.10 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.89 A and 14.07 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.

The panels measure 2,268 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 32.0 kg. They also feature an IP68 enclosure and 2 mm semi-tempered glass. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.

The new products come with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0%. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power.

The manufacturer currently produces its panels at factories in Vietnam and Indonesia.