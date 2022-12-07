Sembcorp to deploy more than 400 MW of PV at coal facility in Bangladesh

Sembcorp, a Singapore-based renewables developer, plans to deploy 409 MW of solar capacity in Matarbari, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, where 1.4 GW of coal power plants are currently under construction.



“Sembcorp has expressed interest to sign a memorandum of understanding with us for these projects,” Mizanur Rahman, a representative of state-owned Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Ltd., told pv magazine. “Now we have sent a draft document to the power division for approval.”



Rahman also said that Sembcorp will now conduct a feasibility study for the solar projects.



In November, a Singapore government delegation visited Bangladesh and met with Minister of Power Nasrul Hamid to discuss the proposal.

Sembcorp currently operates 1,531 MW of solar power assets in Singapore, Vietnam, India, and China, according to its website.