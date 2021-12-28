[SEMI Taiwan bringing together 650 exhibitors, demonstrating country’s semiconductor prowess] The largestever SEMICON Taiwan, a major showcase for semiconductor applications, will kick off Tuesday (December 28) at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1). The annual expo connecting Taiwanese and international microelectronics companies will feature a record 2,150 booths from 650 exhibitors. This sheer number of participants highlights Taiwan’s place in the semiconductor sphere, said Terry Tsao, president of organiser SEMI Taiwan. Most of the buyers are based in Taiwan, as global industry players have set up offices in the country. The event can thus proceed with limited impact…