SentinelOne acquires Peak XV-backed PingSafe for over $100 million

SentinelOne’s deal to acquire PingSafe valued the Peak XV-backed young startup at over $100 million, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, in one of the strongest and fastest deals emerging from India.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed AI security firm disclosed the cash and equity deal last week, but didn’t reveal the financial terms. SentinelOne, PingSafe and PeakXV didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The terms of the deal haven’t been previously reported.

Founded in 2021, PingSafe is a relatively new and small security company with <100 employees and ~50+ customers, mostly in India. The firm remained largely in stealth mode until last year, and was backed by Peak XV’s Surge in the early-stage fund’s sixth cohort. PingSafe had raised a total of about $3.3 million in funding.

“We think integration of PingSafe’s CNAPP will bolster S’s cloud security offering, providing a wide range of agentless CNAPP capabilities – S has expressed its intent to be price competitive in the cloud security market and we wonder if the acquisition will play a role in pricing,” Barclays wrote in a report to clients. The British bank also estimated the size of the deal to be about $100 million.

More to follow.