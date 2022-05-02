Seoul launches BIPV incentive scheme

Interested developers must submit their project proposals by June 10. Selected projects will be eligible for rebates covering up to 80% of the costs of buying and deploying building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) systems.
The program has a budget of KRW 1.5 billion ($1.2 million) and will support the deployment of BIPV projects on rooftops and facades.
Retrofit projects that transform conventional solar arrays into BIPV installations will be eligible for a maximum amount of KRW 6 million per kilowatt installed. New BIPV projects will receive a maximum sum of KRW 4 million per kilowatt installed.
Popular content
The Seoul metropolitan government is currently running a program to increase the city’s total installed rooftop PV capacity from around 200 MW to approximately 1 GW by the end of 2022.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine