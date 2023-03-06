Seraphim unveils 580 W TOPCon solar panels with 22.45% efficiency

Seraphim is offering four versions of its new SIV N-TOPCon modules, with power outputs between 565 W and 580 W. The power conversion efficiency ranges from 21.87% and 22.45%.The Chinese manufacturer said the panels can be used for distributed-generation PV projects and ground-mounted power stations.

Seraphim Energy Group, a Chinese PV module manufacturer, has unveiled a new n-type solar modules based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.

“The TOPCon series is now in full production, and it is expected to reach an ongoing capacity of 4 GW of components by the end of 2023, providing enough volume to supply the market,” the company said in a statement released, noting that the new new producst can be used either for distributed generation PV projects and or ground-mounted power stations.

The new SIV N-TOPCon series comes in four versions, with power outputs between 565 W and 580 W. The power conversion efficiency ranges from 21.87% and 22.45%.

The open-circuit voltage ranges from 51.50 V to 52.10 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.89 A and 14.07 A. Each module measures 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs 32.0 kg.

The panels feature a junction box with an IP 68 rating and a frame made of anodized aluminum alloy. Both sides of the modules are covered with anti-reflecting, semi-transparent 2 mm glass. They have an operating temperature of between -40 C and 85 C, and a temperature coefficient is -0.30 % per degree Celsius.

The panels can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V. The company offers a 30-year power output guarantee for 87.4% of the initial yield and a 15-year product warranty. It claims a bifaciality factor of up to 80%, with power gains ranging from 10% to 30%.

“With the expansion of the capacity layout of N-type TOPCon modules, Seraphim will continue to develop and sell PV modules with high conversion efficiency and high quality to meet the demand,” said Seraphim President Polaris Li.

Seraphim’s current module production capacity stands at roughly 5 GW. It is primarily based in China, but it has significant cell and module capacity in South Africa. It also has plans to set up a solar module factory in Vietnam.