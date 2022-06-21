Servotech tests solar monitoring device along with PV Port in Germany

From pv magazine India

Servotech Power Systems has developed a first-of-its-kind solar performance monitoring and control device with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ). The ComPort service has been successfully tested, along with the portable solar system PV Port at the EUREF Campus in Berlin.

ComPort can be integrated into any domestic offgrid/hybrid solar system to turn it into a smart solar system. The Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled intelligent app helps to identify defects, issue notifications, diagnose issues, and suggest operation and maintenance tasks.

Anomalies or underperformance are recognized proactively with constant monitoring. The device can monitor, control and report input/output voltage, battery charge/discharge, and solar power generation. The device is developed on the do-it-yourself (DIY) concept and can be easily installed into any domestic solar system. It also offers data interfaces for third-party O&M companies to combine and analyze data.

Servotech developed the PV Port and the Comport under a bilateral Indo-German program implemented by the GIZ. It will contribute to the broader implementation of solar in India and Germany, especially for the urban PV.