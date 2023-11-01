Sharp claims 33.66% efficiency for perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell

Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp announced it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 33.66% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell.

The company claimed in a press release that this is the world’s highest efficiency for a stacked solar cell that combines a tandem double-junction solar cell and a silicon solar cell. The result is said to break the world record of 32.65% that Sharp achieved under a project supported by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) in 2022.

“The prototype solar cell module has achieved high efficiency by efficiently converting light of various wavelengths into energy by a new structure which has compound two-junction solar cells on the top layer and silicon solar cells on the bottom layer,” the manufacturer said.

“Additionally, the thickness of the tandem double-junction solar cells can be reduced to less than one-third that of conventional triple-junction solar cells, reducing material costs.” The company did not provide further technical details.

If confirmed by independent testing and research entities, Sharp’s achievement would be the second-best result for perovskite-silicon tandem cells. It would follow the record-breaking efficiency achievement of 33.7% set by Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in June. The European Solar Test Installation (ESTI) certified the result.

In mid-June, Chinese manufacturer Longi said it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 33.5% for a perovskite-silicon tandem device. Earlier in April, KAUST reported an efficiency of 33.2% for a cell of the same kind.

One of the key challenges in perovskite-silicon tandem cells is the recombination losses occurring at the perovskite top surface interfacing with the electron selective contact. Recombination is a process where the photogenerated charge carriers – electrons and holes – recombine before they can be collected and utilized to produce electricity, which leads to efficiency losses.