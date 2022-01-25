Sharp introduces 410 W half-cut panel with 21% efficiency

Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp has unveiled the NU-JC410 solar panel, a half-cut monocrystalline PERC product with a 21% efficiency rating and 410 W of power output.

The IEC61215 and IEC61730-certified panel features 108 half-cells based on M10 wafers and a 10-busbar design. It has overall dimensions of 1,722×1,134×3.5mm and weighs in at 21.8kg.

The panel can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,000 V and an operating temperature between -40 degrees Celsius and 85 degrees Celsius. It comes with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.341% per degree Celsius and its power tolerance reaches up to 5%, the manufacturer claims.

Popular content

“The new modules are suitable for short frame side clamping, and are designed for residential, small–scale commercial and industrial rooftop installations,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “The low weight and dimension make these modules easy and comfortable for transport, handling and installation.”

The module is fabricated with a white backsheet and anti-reflective, highly-transmissive, low iron tempered glass, and a frame made of anodized aluminum alloy and silver. The Japanese manufacturer said that its half-cut modules feature three small junction boxes, instead of one; all with bypass diodes. These enclosures transfer less heat to the upper cells, which helps to extend the lifetime of panels while improving overall system performance, it claimed.

The company also launched an all-black panel with a power output of 400 W and an efficiency of 20.5%. The NU–JC400B module is built with a black frame and black backsheet.