Sharp presents 375 W rooftop PV module for gable roofs

The NU-375KH module.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/NU-375KH_IM-600×600.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/NU-375KH_IM-1200×1200.jpg”>

Sharp has released the NU-375KH solar panel on the Japanese market. The new monocrystalline modules are purportedly suitable for gable roofs with large installation surfaces and different roofing materials.

“The module has a 14% higher output than our conventional panels,” the Japanese electronics manufacturer said, attributing the improvements to its multi-wire technology and larger solar cells. “The number of busbars is also increased compared to our conventional products to reduce electrical resistance. By shortening the length of the finger electrodes that connect the busbars to each other, the electrical resistance of the finger electrodes is reduced and power loss is suppressed.”

Popular content

The modules have a nominal power of 375 W and a power conversion efficiency of 20.4%. The open-circuit voltage is 41.08 V and the short-circuit current is 10.83 A. The panels measure 1,755 mm x 1,038 mm x 40 mm and weigh 21.5 kg.

The company said the new panels can be deployed on roofing materials such as slate, metal horizontal rooftops, and metal tile bar roofing. It recommends the use of the Smart Rack mounting system developed by Japanese specialist Takashima Co. Ltd., which it said is ideal for gable roofs.