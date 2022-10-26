Sharp raises power output of three half-cut solar modules

The IEC/EN61215 and IEC/EN61730-certified panels are all updated versions of existing products. The manufacturer raised the ouput of each by 5 W.

Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp has launched three more versions of its half-cut solar panels.

Called NU-JC415, NB-JD545, and NU-JD545, the new products are all evolutions of previous products whose power output has been raised by 5 W.

The NB-JD545 is the updated version of the NB-JD540 panel, a bifacial double-glass monocrystalline PERC product with a 20.9% efficiency rating and 540 W of power output. This product is intended for applications in commercial and industrial projects as well as in ground-mounted installations. It features a power output of 545 W, an efficiency of 21.1%, and a temperature coefficient of -0.349% per C. It relies on 144 half-cut cells based on M10 wafers and is able to operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V.

It measures 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs 32.5 kg. “Its high-performance encapsulation film created by a mixture of ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and polyolefins (PEO) helps prevent potential-induced degradation (PID) affecting the back side of bifacial modules,” the manufacturer said. It comes with a 30-year linear performance warranty and a 15-year product warranty.

The NU-JD545 is the updated version of the NU-JD540 module, a half-cut monocrystalline PERC product with a 20.9% efficiency rating and 540 W of power output. The new module has an efficiency of 21.1%, a power output of 545 W, and a temperature coefficient of -0.341% per C. It has dimensions of 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm and weighs 27.5 kg. Its 1,750 mm cable, according to the manufacturer, allows it to be easily mounted in landscape mode or to create a “leapfrog” installation in portrait mode.

The NU-JC415 is the updated version of the NU-JC410, a half-cut monocrystalline PERC product for rooftop applications. The new 108 half-cell module boasts an efficiency of 21.25%, a power output of 415 W, and a temperature coefficient -0.341% per C. It weighs 20.7 kg and measures 1,722 x 1,134 mm.

All products rely on a 10-busbar design and have three small junction boxes instead of just one, all of which are equipped with a bypass diode. The modules are all certified according to the IEC/EN61215 and IEC/EN61730 standards.