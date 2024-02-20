Sharp unveils all-black 425 W TOPCon solar panel with 21.76% efficiency

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/img-p-nujc420b-topcon-front-v2-max-960.v1-e1693903313188-600×395.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/img-p-nujc420b-topcon-front-v2-max-960.v1-e1693903313188.jpg”>
Sharp has developed new n-type monocrystalline bifacial solar panels based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology.
The NU-JC425B double-glass module features 108 half-cut solar cells based on M10 wafers and a 16-busbar design.
The new panels measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 20.7 kg. They can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,000 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C.
The IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified panel also features a power conversion efficiency of 21.76% and an operating temperature coefficient is -0.30% per degree Celsius.
The company offers a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 30-year product guarantee. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.5% of the nominal output power.
