Sharp unveils vehicle-to-home EV charger for PV-powered homes

Sharp has developed a new EV charger based on V2H technology that facilitates two-way flows between solar-powered homes and electric vehicles.

The JHWE2301 EV charger enables the integrated control of PV power generation, battery storage and electric-vehicle charging in order to ensure high levels of self-consumption. The Japanese electronics manufacturer said that solar energy is fed into the electric vehicle as direct current.

The wall-mounted device is suitable for indoor and outdoor environments. It measures 505 mm x 194 mm x 347 mm and weighs 23 kg. Sharp claims that the system is the smallest and lightest currently on the market and said it is an ideal solution for parking lots where space is limited.

The charger has a charging/discharging rated power of 6 kW and an input DC voltage of 340 V.

The system can be used with Sharp’s Cocoro Energy mobile app, which enables the operation of multiple Sharp home appliances. The app is reportedly able to warn vehicle owners to charge their cars when there is the risk of power outages due to difficult weather conditions.

“In these cases, users can charge the EV in an area that is not affected by the power outage, and when they return home, they can discharge the EV back to the home battery,” it said in a statement. “With Cocoro, a notification will be sent to your smartphone if no EV connection operation is performed within a given time, which prevents users from forgetting to charge their EV.”

Sharp is currently offering the EV chargers in Japan for JPY 1.65 million ($11,000).