Shoptivism: Why Consumers (& Job Seekers) Opt In & Opt Out of Today’s Brands

Date/Time: October 7, 2021 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

The last five years have seen significant growth in the number of Americans who say they want to buy eco-friendly products — 42% as of January 2021, according to the latest Shelton Group research. There has also been significant growth in the number of people who can name — unaided — a brand they have intentionally purchased or intentionally stopped purchasing because of the company’s environmental or social record (26%). As Shelton Group’s “Good Company” report revealed earlier this year, people in America are increasingly parsing companies and brands onto a “good” list and a “bad” list that is driving both purchasing and employment decisions.

So, who are these people? Are they a demographic your brand or company should care about? If so, what messages and actions will drive favorability with these “Choosers” and “Stoppers?” And what about the people who are so savvy they have lengthy lists of both “good” and “bad” brands: Do they represent your future customers and employees? In this exclusive webcast, Suzanne Shelton and Susannah Enkema of Shelton Group will present newly analyzed, never-before-seen data and insights to answer these questions.

Specifically, you’ll learn:

Profiles and personas of the people who choose and stop buying brands because of their company’s record on people and the planet.

The actions and messages that work with each group to drive brand favorability

Our prediction for how you can expect these groups — and their expectations — to grow over time

Moderator:

Joel Makower, Chairman & Co-Founder, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Suzanne Shelton, President & CEO, Shelton Group

Susannah Enkema, VP, Research & Insights, Shelton Group

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the archived webcast footage and resources, available to you on-demand after the webcast.