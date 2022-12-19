 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Sierra Leone’s first 5 MW solar plant powers on

By Peter Moore on December 19, 2022

Serengeti Energy has started operations at what it claims is Sierra Leone’s first solar independent power project. The 5 MW solar installation is located in Yamandu, Southern Sierra Leone. A second project phase is planned for 2023, bringing its capacity to 25 MW.

The 5 MW Baoma 1 installation in Sierra Leone.
The 5 MW Baoma 1 installation in Sierra Leone.

Image: Serengeti Energy

Serengeti Energy has switched on a 5 MW PV plant in Sierra Leone as part of the Baoma 1 installation. The solar PV plant is is reportedly the west African country’s first independent power project, and was developed by the Kenya-based company and built under a public-private partnership.

The 5 MW installation is the first phase of a 25 MW PV project in Yamandu, near Bo town in Sierra Leone. The project will reportedly add approximately 15% to Sierra Leone’s total electricity generation capacity.

Serengeti expects to start building the project’s second phase in 2023. The entire project will require an investment of $35 million. It will sell electricity to Sierra Leone’s national distributor Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA).

“I am delighted to announce that the 5 MW Baoma 1 solar PV plant in Sierra Leone has successfully reached commercial operations. This has been achieved through strong collaboration between EDSA and the entire Serengeti Energy team,” said Chris Bale, Serengeti Energy’s CEO. “The project will supply low-cost electricity to the local power grid for many years to come and will help to diversify the electricity mix in the country,” he added.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Sierra Leone had a cumulative solar capacity of 4 MW in 2021.

Published in Green Technology

