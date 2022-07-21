Sign up for free and tune in today for TC Sessions: Robotics

TC Sessions: Robotics is finally here, and we can’t wait to get things started! If you don’t have your free pass yet, no worries — sign in here to register. Then join more than 3,000 global attendees online for a full day exploring the latest news, trends, products and insights across robotics and AI.

We have a full agenda featuring some of the industry’s leading roboticists, founders, investors, academics and policymakers. Here’s just a sample of the topics and people ready to share their expertise. Note: The agenda will automatically reflect session times based on your time zone.

Lab Work: If you’re looking for the bleeding edge of robotics and AI research, you’ve come to the right place. MIT CSAIL head Daniela Rus and CMU’s new head of robotics, Matthew Johnson-Roberson, will join us to discuss how schools are helping redefine robotics.

The Fulfilling World of Warehouse Robotics: Logistics and fulfillment may well be the hottest category in robotics at the moment. Locus Robotics, Zebra Technologies (Fetch) and Berkshire Grey are helping define the space. Their automation is working to improve delivery times, manage inventory, assist their human counterparts and stay competitive.

Pre-seed to Unicorn: Lessons from HAX Robotics Founders: SOSV’s HAX, the hands-on early-stage investor in hard tech, has been making big bets on robotics for ten years, and today the startup development program is the most active pre-seed investor in robotics in the world. Join HAX partner Garrett Winther and four HAX founders — ranging from its prolific unicorn, Opentrons to its more recent seed and series A stage investments — for robotics founder insights across all stages and geographies.

UC Berkeley AI Research Lab Demo: UC Berkeley’s Artificial Intelligence Research Lab showcases the latest breakthroughs in robotic learning.

Putting Robots to Work: We’ve seen the demos and the viral videos, but moving from research to the real world is its own complex journey. The CEOs of Boston Dynamics and Sarcos will discuss the process of bringing their robots to market, from pilot testing to scaling manufacturing.

Networking sessions: Take advantage of these breaks to connect and chat with other enthusiasts from around the world using our event app. Use it to find attendees who share your interests, schedule 1:1 meetings, pitch an investor, demo your tech to prospective customers or conduct interviews to find your next employee. It’s an easy way to expand your network and explore opportunities.

You can also use these breaks for speed networking. Add the networking break to your event app schedule, and you’ll be randomly matched with other attendees for three-minute conversations — based on mutual interest in specific, predetermined topics. Give speed networking a try — it’s a quick, fun way to prospect for opportunity and share ideas.

TC Sessions: Robotics — a free online event — takes place today, July 21. You can catch all of the expert-led presentations and join the robotics community online for speed networking, chats and one-on-one meetings. Simply register here for free.