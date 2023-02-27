Silfab unveils residential solar panels with conductive backsheets

Silfab Solar’s 410 W solar module

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Panels_elite_circle-BG-600×564.png” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Panels_elite_circle-BG.png”>

From pv magazine USA

Silfab Solar has announced the commercial launch of its Elite Series, a line of residential solar modules made exclusively in the United States.

The Silfab Elite 410 BG features a proprietary x-pattern technology that combines an integrated cell design with a conductive backsheet, leading to gains in efficiency and power. The 410 W modules have an efficiency of 21.4% and a maximum system voltage of 1,000 V (DC). The modules come with a 25-year product warranty and a 30-year linear power performance guarantee.

“With its all-black sleek look, Elite provides the aesthetics homeowners have been looking for,” said Paolo Maccario, chief executive officer of Silfab Solar.

Popular content

The company has also introduced Elite 380-BK, a module with back-contact technology that minimizes front-cell metallization. This cuts down on conductive losses, mechanical stress, and shading, in order to improve production. The 380 W module has a 21.4% efficiency rating and a sleek black-on-black look.

Maccario said the modules are the result of the company’s 40-year record of technological and engineering experience. “Elite puts American solar products back on top,” said Maccario.

In August 2021, Silfab Solar said it would double down on its manufacturing footprint in the United States. The company said it began shipping products from its production facility north of Seattle. It said the factory had doubled its annual manufacturing capacity to 800 MW.