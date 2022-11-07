Simpliphi presents integrated storage solution for rooftop PV

Simpliphi, a US-based storage system provider, said its new storage system includes a 4.9 kWh battery and a 6 kW inverter. The solution can be scaled up to 358.8 kWh of storage capacity.

Sinpliphi Power, a unit of US energy company Briggs & Stratton, has unveiled an integrated storage system for residential and commercial applications.

“The SimpliPHI ESS intelligently integrates and manages generated power from multiple energy sources, such as a solar array, a standby generator or grid electricity,” a spokesperson for the storage system supplier told pv magazine. “The system’s state-of-the-art technology achieves intelligent, seamless integration across three core components: a 6 kW SimpliPHI hybrid inverter, a 4.9 kWh lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery, and a monitoring and control system.”

The wall-mounted battery has a nominal voltage of 51.2 Vdc and an efficiency rating of 96%. It measures 584 mm x 724 mm x 215.5 mm and weighs in at 73 kg. It also features IP65-rated protection and can reportedly operate with a depth of discharge of around 80% after 10,000 cycles. The battery is scalable by stacking up 72 devices reaching a total capacity of 358.5 kWh

The Simpliphi 6 kW inverter has an efficiency of 96.5% and a maximum DC input power of 7.5 kW. It measures 515 mm x 700 mm x 215.5 mm and has IP65-rated protection. The maximum input voltage is 600 V and the MPP voltage range is between 120 V and 550 V. The cooling system is based on natural convection. The manufacturer offers a 10-year warranty for the battery and inverter.

“Intentionally scalable, the SimpliPHI ESS can be scaled up to 9 inverters or 54 kW with up to 358.8 kWh of storage,” the spokesperson said. “Because of the broad operating temperature range and safety of the SimpliPHI LFP battery chemistry, combined with its proprietary manufacturing materials and processes, the SimpliPhi 4.9 kWh battery can be installed in a wide variety of locations and altitudes, both indoors and outdoors.”

Popular content

The system’s EnergyTrak monitoring system allows installers to quickly settings without having to make additional site visits.

“With the EnergyTrak gateway, our technical support engineers are able to log into the ESS app remotely and help troubleshoot and review settings real time with installers,” said the spokesperson.

Sinpliphi Power presented the product in a recent pv magazine event.