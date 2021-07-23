Sineng opens 10 GW PV inverter factory in China’s Ningxia province

A PV inverter manufacturing facility operated by Sineng.

Chinese PV inverter manufacturer Sineng Electric has inaugurated a 10 GW inverter manufacturing facility in Tongxin County, in China’s Ningxia province.

“This project is expected to enhance the company’s capability to meet the growing demands of customers worldwide,” the company said in a statement. “In the meantime, it will promote local employment and boost the development of clean energy business in Northwest China.”

The construction of the factory was announced by Sineng at the end of 2020. With this new manufacturing facility, the company’s total annual inverter production capacity has increased to 23 GW.

Sineng said in August 2020 that it had secured more than 6 GW of PV inverter orders in the first half of last year. It recently launched the new string inverter called SP-250K-H that is compatible with high-power solar modules.