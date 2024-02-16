SJVN launches tender for 1.96 GWp of PV modules

From pv magazine India

SJVN Green Energy, a unit of Indian government-owned power generation company SJVN Ltd., is accepting bids for the production and supply of PV modules, with a cumulative capacity of 1.96 GWp. The solar projects will be installed across various states in India.

The PV modules will be installed in the following projects:

The maximum capacity allocated to the individual bidder will not exceed 700 MWp. The modules are to be delivered within 180 days of the contract being awarded.

The deadline for bids is March 5.