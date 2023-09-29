Sliding solar module prices squeezing European manufacturers

Although demand in the rooftop segment remained relatively strong, it did not meet the expectations of manufacturers and many wholesalers during the first quarter, resulting in demand falling significantly short of expectations. An oversupply of modules led to price declines, posing a serious challenge for wholesalers who had purchased modules at higher prices than they could currently sell them for.

Wholesalers who obtained 500 W modules at €0.25/W are now struggling to sell them for only €0.15/W, resulting in substantial capital losses on inventory. This situation has led to some retailers facing financial difficulties, raising the risk of insolvency. To cope with the oversupply, both Chinese module manufacturers and European wholesalers are working to offload their inventory, even if it means selling below value, prioritizing cash flow over profit.

The World Trade Organization’s definition of dumping includes not only prices below production costs but also whether manufacturers charge similar prices in export markets as in their home market. Inquiries in China revealed offers for new p-type modules ranging from €0.156/W to €0.164/W, with slightly higher average prices for new n-type modules, ranging from €0.166/W to €0.176/W. The minimum value of €0.11/W likely represents discounted pricing for older PERC modules.

“We have confirmation of distress sales to reduce inventory as well as redirection of some volumes to other parts of the world,” Zoco said.

According to some analysts, the problem of particularly large module stocks is a global one. Zoco, for example, names Brazil as the destination for module redirections.