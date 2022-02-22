Slovenian oil provider builds PV plants totaling 22 MW in Croatia

Slovenia energy and oil provider Petrol Group announced it will build three photovoltaic plants with a combined capacity of 22 MW in Knin, Croatia.

The projects will be built in three municipalities located in the southern county of Šibenik-Knin, in the Dalmatian hinterland: Suknovci (10 MW), Pliskovo (6.3 MW), and Vrbnik (5.7 MW). They plants are set to begin commercial operations at the beginning of 2023.

The company plans to invest a total of €17 million in the projects. “Petrol Group is one of the largest energy companies in the region, one of the first to become actively involved in the energy transition to a low-carbon society,” the company said. “Investments in the construction of electricity production from renewable sources are also in line with the vision of the Petrol Group.”

In Croatia, the Petrol Group already operates two wind farms located in the municipalities of Ljubač and Glunčo.

The company controls 500 petrol stations across Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates six small hydropower plants and 30 small-sized photovoltaic plants.