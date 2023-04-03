SMA unveils new commercial battery storage solution

SMA has unveiled a new integrated energy storage solution for the commercial sector.

SMA has developed a new integrated commercial storage solution that functions with PV and without it. The new SMA Commercial Storage Solution comes in two versions, Storage 30-20 and Storage 50-20.

The system features lithium nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) prismatic cells from Samsung SDI. The two versions are capable of 8,000 complete charge cycles, with a roundtrip efficiency of up to 98%.

The German power electronics specialist said the commercial storage solution has an integrated energy management system to ensure self-consumption and peak load shaving. It added that it is preparing backup power capabilities.

Storage 30-20 can store up to 32 kWh of energy at 100% depth of discharge. It features a nominal voltage of 324 V. The system measures 608 mm x 1400 mm x 990 mm and weighs 359 kg. It comes with a Sunny Tripower Storage X 30 inverter.

Storage 50-20 comes with up to 56 kWh capacity. It has a nominal voltage of 567 V. The system measures 608 mm x 2008 mm x 990 mm and weighs 555 kg. It comes with a Sunny Tripower Storage X 50 inverter.

The operating temperature ranges from 0 C to 50 C. The system can be used in altitudes of up to 2,000 meters above sea level. The new batteries are IP20-rated and have a 10-year warranty.

The SMA Commercial Storage Solution is available to order now and will be shipped from late May 2023.