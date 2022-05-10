Smarter E Products: AEG launches shingled solar module with 21.1% efficiency

German electrical equipment provider AEG is launching a shingled solar module for residential and commercial installations at this year’s Smarter E event in Munich, Germany.

The AS-M3207-S solar panel is available in three versions with a power output of 430 W, 435 W, and 440 W, respectively. Power conversion efficiencies range from 20.7% to 21.1%, while the open-circuit voltage is between 43.5 V and 43.7 V and the short-circuit current spans from 12.68 A to 12.80 A.

The panel is based on G12 wafers, measures 1,899 mm x 1,096 mm x 30 mm, and weighs in at 21.8 kg. It relies on a white backsheet, EVA encapsulant, 3.2 mm high-transparency glass, and a black or silver frame made of anodized aluminum alloy.

The new product can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and temperatures ranging from -40 C to 85 C. It features a temperature coefficient of -0.34% per degree Celsius.

AEG offers a 15-year product warranty and a 25-year power output guarantee. Annual linear degradation over 25 years is said to be at 0.55% while degradation for the first year of the panel’s lifetime is capped at 98%

“The high module efficiency allowed by the use of G12-wafer-based shingles allows for an optimal balance of system,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “The use of electrically conductive adhesives (ECAs) instead of connecting ribbons makes the module surface look extremely smooth and aesthetically pleasant. This feature is especially outstanding in the Ultra Black variant of the AEG solar modules, as seamless aesthetics is a desired feature for residential installations.”

The module will be available for sale starting from June in three variants. One has a silver frame and white backsheet, another features a black frame and white backsheet, and the third has a black frame, black backsheet, and black wiring, which is the aforementioned Ultra Black product.

“AEG solar modules are manufactured under license by Solar Solutions Group, the official licensee entrusted by the Electrolux Group with the production of AEG-branded solar modules,” said the spokesperson. “Solar Solutions exclusively works with Tier1 solar module manufacturers, and focusing on high-quality components to ensure maximum technical reliability and a perfect optical look. Our manufacturing process underlies exacting international standards that are assessed by independent certification authorities such as TÜV Nord.”

The German company said the products undergo the stringent controls of its resident quality team, which oversees production.

“Each step is regulated by a detailed list of Quality Assurance criteria that determine if the product qualifies as an AEG solar module; compliance to these criteria is regularly verified by the Solar Solutions Quality Team. After successfully passing this scrutiny, the AEG solar module is labeled with the AEG Quality Control Seal,” said the spokesperson.

Solar Solutions is presenting the module at Smarter E’s booth A2 430 (Hall A2).

